Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM), Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)?

The shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Noble Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on September 13, 2018. Noble Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2018, to Buy the ASM stock while also putting a $3.25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2017. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Buy rating by Euro Pacific Capital in its report released on March 28, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.10. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that ASM is Buy in its latest report on May 30, 2014. Noble Financial thinks that ASM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 29, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.30% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.58 while ending the day at $0.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.9 million shares were traded which represents a -123.91% decline from the average session volume which is 0.85 million shares. ASM had ended its last session trading at $0.72. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 ASM 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $0.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. generated 6.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has the potential to record 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on September 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $1.25 and traded between $1.115 and $1.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GEVO’s 50-day SMA is 1.0771 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0000. The stock has a high of $3.60 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 149641.65 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.32%, as 195,013 ASM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.13% of Gevo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 260.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more GEVO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,239 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 576,533 shares of GEVO, with a total valuation of $743,728. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GEVO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $387,191 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Gevo Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 197,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Gevo Inc. which are valued at $255,194. Following these latest developments, around 8.20% of Gevo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.