Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI), Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)?

The shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Armstrong Flooring Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Gabelli & Co advised investors in its research note published on May 08, 2019, to Hold the AFI stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on November 16, 2018. That day the Gabelli & Co set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Hold rating by Gabelli & Co in its report released on August 08, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Stifel was of a view that AFI is Hold in its latest report on March 07, 2017. SunTrust thinks that AFI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 169.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.00 while ending the day at $3.02. During the trading session, a total of 0.51 million shares were traded which represents a -99.98% decline from the average session volume which is 0.26 million shares. AFI had ended its last session trading at $3.89. Armstrong Flooring Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AFI 52-week low price stands at $1.12 while its 52-week high price is $11.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Armstrong Flooring Inc. generated 27.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 162.07%. Armstrong Flooring Inc. has the potential to record -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) is now rated as Underperform. Credit Suisse also rated PAGP as Downgrade on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that PAGP could surge by 27.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.64% to reach $13.68/share. It started the day trading at $10.62 and traded between $9.78 and $9.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAGP’s 50-day SMA is 8.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.17. The stock has a high of $25.69 for the year while the low is $3.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.27%, as 4.88M AFI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.72% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 45.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more PAGP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -922,183 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,785,993 shares of PAGP, with a total valuation of $117,742,070. Energy Income Partners LLC meanwhile bought more PAGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $107,967,864 worth of shares.

Similarly, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares by 2.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,217,664 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 251,448 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. which are valued at $102,074,463. In the same vein, CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc… increased its Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,531,161 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,617,978 shares and is now valued at $86,093,600. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.