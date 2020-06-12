Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU), Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 511.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is 14.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 92.60.

The shares of the company added by 222.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.01 while ending the day at $7.15. During the trading session, a total of 64.69 million shares were traded which represents a -185644.54% decline from the average session volume which is 34830.0 shares. WAFU had ended its last session trading at $2.22. WAFU 52-week low price stands at $1.17 while its 52-week high price is $6.24.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on July 19, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $1.13 and traded between $0.95 and $0.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEZS’s 50-day SMA is 0.9172 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0126. The stock has a high of $3.11 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 74422.76 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.26%, as 99,920 WAFU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.32% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 394.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 78.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more AEZS shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 94,892 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 802,385 shares of AEZS, with a total valuation of $930,767.

Similarly, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… decreased its Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares by 1.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 91,100 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,100 shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. which are valued at $105,676. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. decreased its Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,100 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 53,100 shares and is now valued at $61,596. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.