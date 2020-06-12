Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI), Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a – while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.00 while ending the day at $1.04. During the trading session, a total of 3.5 million shares were traded which represents a -4825.77% decline from the average session volume which is 71140.0 shares. KGJI had ended its last session trading at $1.28. Kingold Jewelry Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 KGJI 52-week low price stands at $0.84 while its 52-week high price is $4.80.

The Kingold Jewelry Inc. generated 15.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is now rated as Underperform. Credit Suisse also rated PAA as Downgrade on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that PAA could surge by 18.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.04% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.38 and traded between $9.53 and $9.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAA’s 50-day SMA is 8.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.77. The stock has a high of $25.26 for the year while the low is $3.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.71%, as 14.26M KGJI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.20% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 53.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. bought more PAA shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. purchasing 2,902,320 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 45,012,924 shares of PAA, with a total valuation of $436,625,363. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more PAA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $334,440,412 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares by 0.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,248,426 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 167,473 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. which are valued at $225,509,732. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC increased its Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 17,477,657 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 21,258,613 shares and is now valued at $206,208,546. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.