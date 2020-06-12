Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC), OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)?

The shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on June 08, 2020. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diversified Healthcare Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Equal Weight the DHC stock while also putting a $9 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.09 while ending the day at $4.26. During the trading session, a total of 4.4 million shares were traded which represents a -23.32% decline from the average session volume which is 3.57 million shares. DHC had ended its last session trading at $5.60. DHC 52-week low price stands at $2.00 while its 52-week high price is $9.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.24%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on June 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.90% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.99 and traded between $6.20 and $6.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSW’s 50-day SMA is 5.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.04. The stock has a high of $17.25 for the year while the low is $2.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.42%, as 6.50M DHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.70% of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Templeton Investment Counsel LLC sold more OSW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Templeton Investment Counsel LLC selling -116,329 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,619,730 shares of OSW, with a total valuation of $36,753,034. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more OSW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,934,945 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares by 0.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,983,255 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,471 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited which are valued at $19,510,488. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 30,822 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,918,309 shares and is now valued at $19,085,741. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.