Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU)?

The shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OrganiGram Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that OGI is Overweight in its latest report on November 05, 2019. Jefferies thinks that OGI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.51% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.81 while ending the day at $1.82. During the trading session, a total of 8.51 million shares were traded which represents a -56.08% decline from the average session volume which is 5.45 million shares. OGI had ended its last session trading at $2.18. OGI 52-week low price stands at $1.09 while its 52-week high price is $7.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OrganiGram Holdings Inc. generated 31.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on September 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. It started the day trading at $0.95 and traded between $0.80 and $0.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSU’s 50-day SMA is 0.7403 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6560. The stock has a high of $5.64 for the year while the low is $0.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1116172.18 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.76%, as 917,940 OGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.90% of Capital Senior Living Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 382.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.49% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Siget LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,615,921 shares of CSU, with a total valuation of $3,046,508.

Similarly, Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its Capital Senior Living Corporation shares by 22.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,901,759 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -826,700 shares of Capital Senior Living Corporation which are valued at $1,915,161. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Capital Senior Living Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 148,582 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,346,187 shares and is now valued at $888,483. Following these latest developments, around 4.20% of Capital Senior Living Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.