Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)?

The shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $2.20 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kopin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wunderlich advised investors in its research note published on August 03, 2016, to Hold the KOPN stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Wunderlich Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2015. That day the Wunderlich set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given Hold rating by Wunderlich in its report released on February 18, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. Needham was of a view that KOPN is Hold in its latest report on March 14, 2012. Wunderlich thinks that KOPN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 526.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.11 while ending the day at $1.19. During the trading session, a total of 3.93 million shares were traded which represents a -227.75% decline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. KOPN had ended its last session trading at $1.42. Kopin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 KOPN 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $1.64.

The Kopin Corporation generated 8.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Kopin Corporation has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) is now rated as Equal-Weight. It started the day trading at $0.53 and traded between $0.425 and $0.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XELA’s 50-day SMA is 0.2877 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5082. The stock has a high of $3.20 for the year while the low is $0.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.27%, as 7.13M KOPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.30% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 132.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 50.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought more XELA shares, increasing its portfolio by 117.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchasing 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,777,887 shares of XELA, with a total valuation of $9,027,813. Greenlight Capital, Inc. meanwhile sold more XELA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,443,585 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kepos Capital LP increased its Exela Technologies Inc. shares by 47.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,100,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,000,000 shares of Exela Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,007,500. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Exela Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,424 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,261,104 shares and is now valued at $734,859. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Exela Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.