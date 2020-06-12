Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI), Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)?

The shares of Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on May 09, 2018. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intrepid Potash Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2017. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $2.50. Piper Jaffray was of a view that IPI is Neutral in its latest report on March 01, 2016. Cowen thinks that IPI is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.91% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.10 while ending the day at $1.11. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -27.52% decline from the average session volume which is 0.85 million shares. IPI had ended its last session trading at $1.32. Intrepid Potash Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 IPI 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $3.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Intrepid Potash Inc. generated 44.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. Intrepid Potash Inc. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.80% to reach $10.30/share. It started the day trading at $12.7299 and traded between $10.50 and $11.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AZUL’s 50-day SMA is 8.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.60. The stock has a high of $44.55 for the year while the low is $5.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.95%, as 8.01M IPI shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more AZUL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -13.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -588,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,707,417 shares of AZUL, with a total valuation of $29,585,188. Federated Global Investment Manag… meanwhile bought more AZUL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,655,594 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Azul S.A. shares by 4.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,336,108 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -145,765 shares of Azul S.A. which are valued at $26,622,142. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC decreased its Azul S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 110,295 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,317,193 shares and is now valued at $26,471,200.