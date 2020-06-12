Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.953 while ending the day at $1.98. During the trading session, a total of 0.61 million shares were traded which represents a 18.26% incline from the average session volume which is 0.74 million shares. HEPA had ended its last session trading at $2.32. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.50 HEPA 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $16.49.

The Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 13.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is now rated as Sector Perform. It started the day trading at $6.09 and traded between $5.26 and $5.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VET’s 50-day SMA is 4.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.37. The stock has a high of $22.35 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.88%, as 7.93M HEPA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.14% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 69.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.02% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.28% of Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.