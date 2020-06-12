Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)?

The shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $11 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Halliburton Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on May 29, 2020, to Market Perform the HAL stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on May 26, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by HSBC Securities in its report released on April 30, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.50. Cowen was of a view that HAL is Outperform in its latest report on April 22, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that HAL is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 13, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 188.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.23 while ending the day at $12.28. During the trading session, a total of 27.72 million shares were traded which represents a 14.16% incline from the average session volume which is 32.29 million shares. HAL had ended its last session trading at $14.51. Halliburton Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 HAL 52-week low price stands at $4.25 while its 52-week high price is $25.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Halliburton Company generated 1.39 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.9%. Halliburton Company has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.49 and traded between $2.19 and $2.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTC’s 50-day SMA is 1.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.06. The stock has a high of $19.55 for the year while the low is $0.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 91509.73 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 481.43%, as 532,065 HAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Mmtec Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 613.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 217.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Citadel Advisors LLC sold more MTC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -100.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Citadel Advisors LLC selling -21,030 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 0 shares of MTC, with a total valuation of $0. RBC Dominion Securities, Inc. meanwhile sold more MTC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $0 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barclays Capital, Inc. decreased its Mmtec Inc. shares by 100.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 0 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12 shares of Mmtec Inc. which are valued at $0. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Mmtec Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,026 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 63.41% of Mmtec Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.