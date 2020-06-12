Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG), Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)?

The shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Crescent Point Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that CPG is Neutral in its latest report on January 18, 2019. TD Securities thinks that CPG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 225.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.66 while ending the day at $1.66. During the trading session, a total of 3.21 million shares were traded which represents a -24.48% decline from the average session volume which is 2.58 million shares. CPG had ended its last session trading at $2.00. CPG 52-week low price stands at $0.51 while its 52-week high price is $4.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Crescent Point Energy Corp. generated 14.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -185.71%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has the potential to record -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.49 and traded between $1.4171 and $2.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTIB’s 50-day SMA is 1.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.49. The stock has a high of $4.14 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1918.09 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -50.68%, as 946 CPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.09% of Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 28.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 71.32%. Looking further, the stock has raised 161.36% over the past 90 days while it gained 284.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CTIB shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,000 shares of CTIB, with a total valuation of $20,060. UBS Securities LLC meanwhile sold more CTIB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,401 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. which are valued at $2,242. Following these latest developments, around 8.90% of Yunhong CTI Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.