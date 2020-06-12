Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA), Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)?

The shares of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alcoa Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Neutral the AA stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $20.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that AA is Underperform in its latest report on November 13, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that AA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.27 while ending the day at $10.42. During the trading session, a total of 11.88 million shares were traded which represents a -20.14% decline from the average session volume which is 9.89 million shares. AA had ended its last session trading at $12.17. Alcoa Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 AA 52-week low price stands at $5.16 while its 52-week high price is $24.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alcoa Corporation generated 829.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 95.65%. Alcoa Corporation has the potential to record -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.46 and traded between $0.3906 and $0.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOVN’s 50-day SMA is 0.4004 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3368. The stock has a high of $3.72 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 72.42%, as 1.51M AA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.42% of Novan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.68% over the last six months.

Heights Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more NOVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,174,686 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Novan Inc. shares by 153.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,576,667 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 955,859 shares of Novan Inc. which are valued at $635,397. In the same vein, CIBC World Markets, Inc. increased its Novan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,024,807 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,024,807 shares and is now valued at $412,997. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Novan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.