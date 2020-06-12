Is It Crazy To Buy trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) And Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

The shares of trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on June 11, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of trivago N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2020, to Neutral the TRVG stock while also putting a $1.80 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $2.15. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on April 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5.50. Wedbush was of a view that TRVG is Neutral in its latest report on April 04, 2018. SunTrust thinks that TRVG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.92 while ending the day at $1.92. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a -134.27% decline from the average session volume which is 0.45 million shares. TRVG had ended its last session trading at $2.37. trivago N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 TRVG 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $5.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The trivago N.V. generated 211.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. trivago N.V. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on February 25, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.5355 and traded between $0.4686 and $0.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPTT’s 50-day SMA is 0.4302 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9332. The stock has a high of $2.58 for the year while the low is $0.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 158663.63 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -42.98%, as 90,470 TRVG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.83% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.99%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.82% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.15% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.