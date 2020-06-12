Is It Crazy To Buy Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) And Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

The shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on June 19, 2019, to Neutral the SMLP stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Underperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Robert W. Baird was of a view that SMLP is Neutral in its latest report on March 07, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SMLP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 176.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -25.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.30 while ending the day at $1.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -88.21% decline from the average session volume which is 0.71 million shares. SMLP had ended its last session trading at $1.84. Summit Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 SMLP 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $8.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Summit Midstream Partners LP generated 71.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. Summit Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is now rated as Equal Weight. Cowen also rated DAL as Reiterated on April 16, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that DAL could surge by 20.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.03% to reach $34.40/share. It started the day trading at $29.57 and traded between $26.60 and $27.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DAL’s 50-day SMA is 24.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.41. The stock has a high of $63.44 for the year while the low is $17.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.41%, as 30.30M SMLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.21% of Delta Air Lines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.05, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 59.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 300,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,368,575 shares of DAL, with a total valuation of $1,093,321,776. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile bought more DAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $719,568,400 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Delta Air Lines Inc. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,383,856 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -129,482 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. which are valued at $614,717,010. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Delta Air Lines Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 624,410 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,325,923 shares and is now valued at $487,206,519. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.