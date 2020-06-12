Is It Crazy To Buy Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) And Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

The shares of Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Smart Sand Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on July 17, 2019, to Buy the SND stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $4.50. Credit Suisse was of a view that SND is Underperform in its latest report on November 12, 2018. Jefferies thinks that SND is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.92% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.0992 while ending the day at $1.14. During the trading session, a total of 0.76 million shares were traded which represents a -102.72% decline from the average session volume which is 0.37 million shares. SND had ended its last session trading at $1.46. Smart Sand Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 SND 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $3.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Smart Sand Inc. generated 11.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. Smart Sand Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Jefferies also rated TLRY as Downgrade on April 16, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that TLRY could surge by 2.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.62% to reach $8.58/share. It started the day trading at $9.23 and traded between $8.21 and $8.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLRY’s 50-day SMA is 8.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.43. The stock has a high of $51.03 for the year while the low is $2.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.16%, as 18.30M SND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 29.51% of Tilray Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 40.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more TLRY shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 240,559 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,073,889 shares of TLRY, with a total valuation of $30,277,807. Horizons ETFs Management (Canada)… meanwhile bought more TLRY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,042,537 worth of shares.

Similarly, Anson Funds Management LP decreased its Tilray Inc. shares by 18.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,029,578 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -228,501 shares of Tilray Inc. which are valued at $10,141,343. In the same vein, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… decreased its Tilray Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 378,107 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 942,881 shares and is now valued at $9,287,378. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Tilray Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.