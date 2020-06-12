Is It Crazy To Buy Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) And Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

The shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sasol Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 29, 2019. UBS was of a view that SSL is Neutral in its latest report on September 03, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that SSL is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 464.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.89 while ending the day at $7.06. During the trading session, a total of 8.99 million shares were traded which represents a -75.85% decline from the average session volume which is 5.11 million shares. SSL had ended its last session trading at $8.59. Sasol Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SSL 52-week low price stands at $1.25 while its 52-week high price is $26.08.

The Sasol Limited generated 863.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sasol Limited has the potential to record 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.04% to reach $7.60/share. It started the day trading at $4.50 and traded between $3.87 and $4.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FPRX’s 50-day SMA is 3.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.16. The stock has a high of $6.85 for the year while the low is $1.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.44%, as 1.32M SSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.80% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 340.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 77.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BVF Partners LP sold more FPRX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BVF Partners LP selling -480,633 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,302,368 shares of FPRX, with a total valuation of $38,702,550. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FPRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,313,379 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares by 11.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,971,917 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 209,946 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $10,451,160. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 103,863 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,803,218 shares and is now valued at $9,557,055. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.