Is A Downturn Overdue? Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)?

The shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $14 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Trinseo S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. Deutsche Bank was of a view that TSE is Hold in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Tudor Pickering thinks that TSE is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $20.39 while ending the day at $20.40. During the trading session, a total of 0.88 million shares were traded which represents a -20.6% decline from the average session volume which is 0.73 million shares. TSE had ended its last session trading at $23.54. Trinseo S.A. currently has a market cap of $785.4 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 46.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.19, with a beta of 1.72. Trinseo S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 TSE 52-week low price stands at $14.16 while its 52-week high price is $50.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Trinseo S.A. generated 440.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -280.77%. Trinseo S.A. has the potential to record -1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is now rated as Mkt Perform. It started the day trading at $7.28 and traded between $6.42 and $6.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRON’s 50-day SMA is 6.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.31. The stock has a high of $17.86 for the year while the low is $4.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 45.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.41%, as 48.49M TSE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.14% of Cronos Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.37, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 42.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.00% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 45.43% of Cronos Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.