Is A Downturn Overdue? PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI), Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)?

The shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $36 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Mkt Outperform the PFSI stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $40. Wells Fargo was of a view that PFSI is Outperform in its latest report on September 05, 2019. Keefe Bruyette thinks that PFSI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $44.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 187.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.59.

The shares of the company added by 6.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.06 while ending the day at $37.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -25.72% decline from the average session volume which is 0.97 million shares. PFSI had ended its last session trading at $35.43. PennyMac Financial Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.23, with a beta of 1.15. PFSI 52-week low price stands at $13.14 while its 52-week high price is $39.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PennyMac Financial Services Inc. generated 878.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.34%. PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has the potential to record 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.70% to reach $4.13/share. It started the day trading at $3.42 and traded between $2.82 and $2.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FUV’s 50-day SMA is 2.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.02. The stock has a high of $4.48 for the year while the low is $0.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 550929.68 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.87%, as 535,118 PFSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.99% of Arcimoto Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 266.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 127.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 87.34% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Geode Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 80,414 shares of FUV, with a total valuation of $182,540.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Arcimoto Inc. shares by 25.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 41,210 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,290 shares of Arcimoto Inc. which are valued at $93,547. Following these latest developments, around 43.63% of Arcimoto Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.