Is A Downturn Overdue? National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV), MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)?

The shares of National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $8 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Oilwell Varco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Outperform the NOV stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2020. Piper Sandler was of a view that NOV is Neutral in its latest report on March 27, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that NOV is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.18% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.63 while ending the day at $12.65. During the trading session, a total of 4.31 million shares were traded which represents a 14.38% incline from the average session volume which is 5.03 million shares. NOV had ended its last session trading at $14.74. National Oilwell Varco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 NOV 52-week low price stands at $8.00 while its 52-week high price is $25.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The National Oilwell Varco Inc. generated 1.11 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 128.57%. National Oilwell Varco Inc. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Northland Capital also rated MGI as Upgrade on April 03, 2019, with its price target of $5.50 suggesting that MGI could down by -177.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.07% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.32 and traded between $2.75 and $2.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGI’s 50-day SMA is 1.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.72. The stock has a high of $6.70 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.53%, as 3.65M NOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.45% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 77.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.44% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,642,886 shares of MGI, with a total valuation of $6,448,642. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,382,484 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its MoneyGram International Inc. shares by 37.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,763,269 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 477,201 shares of MoneyGram International Inc. which are valued at $4,302,376. In the same vein, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its MoneyGram International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 211,569 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,672,636 shares and is now valued at $4,081,232. Following these latest developments, around 9.50% of MoneyGram International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.