Is A Downturn Overdue? Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST), Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK)?

The shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Neutral the MIST stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on June 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Piper Jaffray was of a view that MIST is Overweight in its latest report on June 03, 2019. Jefferies thinks that MIST is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.87 while ending the day at $3.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a 26.69% incline from the average session volume which is 2.05 million shares. MIST had ended its last session trading at $4.50. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 19.40 MIST 52-week low price stands at $1.69 while its 52-week high price is $27.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 101.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -55.22%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on June 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $15.97 and traded between $14.56 and $14.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CUK’s 50-day SMA is 12.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.43. The stock has a high of $52.60 for the year while the low is $7.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.30%, as 1.46M MIST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.51% of Carnival Corporation & Plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.42, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.80%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The State of Wisconsin Investment Boa… sold more CUK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The State of Wisconsin Investment Boa… selling -229,922 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,397,256 shares of CUK, with a total valuation of $32,434,874. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more CUK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,337,782 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arrowstreet Capital LP decreased its Carnival Corporation & Plc shares by 15.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,361,226 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -251,966 shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc which are valued at $18,417,388. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Carnival Corporation & Plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 119,227 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 655,027 shares and is now valued at $8,862,515.