Is A Downturn Overdue? GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)?

The shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on June 10, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $6 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GameStop Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Neutral the GME stock while also putting a $4.25 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on November 04, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.50. The Benchmark Company was of a view that GME is Sell in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that GME is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $4.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.18 while ending the day at $4.37. During the trading session, a total of 6.19 million shares were traded which represents a -43.91% decline from the average session volume which is 4.3 million shares. GME had ended its last session trading at $5.07. GameStop Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GME 52-week low price stands at $2.57 while its 52-week high price is $6.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GameStop Corp. generated 570.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.12%. GameStop Corp. has the potential to record -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. It started the day trading at $0.65 and traded between $0.5801 and $0.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVEO’s 50-day SMA is 0.4845 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9617. The stock has a high of $1.81 for the year while the low is $0.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 821976.67 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.85%, as 845,403 GME shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.61% of Civeo Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 768.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Horizon Kinetics Asset Management… bought more CVEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Horizon Kinetics Asset Management… purchasing 6,001,656 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,495,252 shares of CVEO, with a total valuation of $21,460,102.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Civeo Corporation shares by 5.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,294,907 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 575,737 shares of Civeo Corporation which are valued at $5,198,928. In the same vein, Prescott Group Capital Management… increased its Civeo Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,943,384 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,562,184 shares and is now valued at $4,323,903. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Civeo Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.