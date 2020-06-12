Is A Downturn Overdue? Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX), Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)?

The shares of Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Endologix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ELGX is Sector Perform in its latest report on November 08, 2017. Stifel thinks that ELGX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 18, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.9766 while ending the day at $1.01. During the trading session, a total of 0.55 million shares were traded which represents a -69.86% decline from the average session volume which is 0.33 million shares. ELGX had ended its last session trading at $1.16. Endologix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 ELGX 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $8.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.80 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Endologix Inc. generated 42.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.75%. Endologix Inc. has the potential to record -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $0.7997 and traded between $0.6523 and $0.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PEIX’s 50-day SMA is 0.4431 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5365. The stock has a high of $1.00 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 401571.93 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.72%, as 250,099 ELGX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.78% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 138.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more PEIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 79,604 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,852,491 shares of PEIX, with a total valuation of $1,902,611.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares by 0.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,676,539 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,800 shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc. which are valued at $1,118,252. In the same vein, HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,310,261 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,530,012 shares and is now valued at $1,020,518. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.