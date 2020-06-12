Is A Downturn Overdue? Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY), Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)?

The shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Accuray Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Lake Street in its report released on November 30, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. JP Morgan was of a view that ARAY is Neutral in its latest report on December 14, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ARAY is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 22, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.03 while ending the day at $2.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a -66.23% decline from the average session volume which is 0.62 million shares. ARAY had ended its last session trading at $2.38. Accuray Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ARAY 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $4.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Accuray Incorporated generated 91.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 166.67%. Accuray Incorporated has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $4.29 and traded between $3.68 and $3.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PGEN’s 50-day SMA is 3.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.62. The stock has a high of $8.77 for the year while the low is $1.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.39%, as 31.06M ARAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.31% of Precigen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 89.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 169,594 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,772,608 shares of PGEN, with a total valuation of $17,099,738. Miller Value Partners LLC meanwhile sold more PGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,385,571 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Precigen Inc. shares by 1.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,135,482 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -94,415 shares of Precigen Inc. which are valued at $13,498,060. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Precigen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 44,012 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,733,122 shares and is now valued at $8,212,868. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Precigen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.