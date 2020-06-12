International Paper Company (NYSE:IP): The Fundamentals Have Changed

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) previous close was $36.77 while the outstanding shares total 392.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.35, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.40, and a growth ratio of 6.24. IP’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.75% on 06/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $33.615 before closing at $33.92. Intraday shares traded counted 3.26 million, which was 14.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.80M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.16, with weekly volatility at 3.95% and ATR at 1.61. The IP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.38 and a $47.64 high.

Investors have identified the Packaging & Containers company International Paper Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

International Paper Company (IP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7215000000 million total, with 9342000000 million as their total liabilities.

IP were able to record 363.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 728.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 649.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for International Paper Company (IP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, International Paper Company recorded a total of 5.35 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.44% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.73%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.75 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.61 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 392.60M with the revenue now reading -0.36 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.43 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IP attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, Hamic William Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.41, for a total value of 129,626. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Young Ray G now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 160,425. Also, Vice President & Controller, BONNOT VINCENT P bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were price at an average price of 40.42 per share, with a total market value of 26,513. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, Ellis Clay R now holds 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 112,939. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

3 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on International Paper Company. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $37.92.