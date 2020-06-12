Expensive Market, What To Buy? Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR), Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

The shares of Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Worthington Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2017. Macquarie was of a view that WOR is Underperform in its latest report on November 29, 2016. Topeka Capital Markets thinks that WOR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 19, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 41.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $28.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.62 while ending the day at $31.89. During the trading session, a total of 0.75 million shares were traded which represents a -154.89% decline from the average session volume which is 0.29 million shares. WOR had ended its last session trading at $36.67. Worthington Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.43, with a beta of 1.26. Worthington Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 WOR 52-week low price stands at $19.28 while its 52-week high price is $44.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Worthington Industries Inc. generated 103.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.31%. Worthington Industries Inc. has the potential to record 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Credit Suisse also rated NOVA as Downgrade on May 19, 2020, with its price target of $13.50 suggesting that NOVA could surge by 19.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.16% to reach $17.25/share. It started the day trading at $16.00 and traded between $13.85 and $13.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOVA’s 50-day SMA is 13.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.13. The stock has a high of $20.87 for the year while the low is $6.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.77%, as 1.81M WOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.90% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 648.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 45.26% over the last six months.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB meanwhile sold more NOVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,511,175 worth of shares.

Similarly, Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt… increased its Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares by 37.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 750,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. which are valued at $41,250,000. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,682,498 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,682,498 shares and is now valued at $40,237,470. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.