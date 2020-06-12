Expensive Market, What To Buy? Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

The shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Menlo Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Overweight the MNLO stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on October 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that MNLO is Overweight in its latest report on September 07, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that MNLO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.40% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.79 while ending the day at $1.81. During the trading session, a total of 5.9 million shares were traded which represents a -39.91% decline from the average session volume which is 4.22 million shares. MNLO had ended its last session trading at $2.09. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 MNLO 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $7.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.95 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Menlo Therapeutics Inc. generated 58.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.37%. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. Needham also rated OXM as Upgrade on January 29, 2020, with its price target of $79 suggesting that OXM could surge by 15.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.68% to reach $51.67/share. It started the day trading at $47.03 and traded between $43.29 and $43.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXM’s 50-day SMA is 41.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.07. The stock has a high of $80.55 for the year while the low is $30.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.40%, as 2.05M MNLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.98% of Oxford Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.76, while the P/B ratio is 1.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 184.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more OXM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -52,544 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,596,736 shares of OXM, with a total valuation of $110,672,888. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more OXM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $72,960,794 worth of shares.

Similarly, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou… increased its Oxford Industries Inc. shares by 4.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 875,446 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 37,145 shares of Oxford Industries Inc. which are valued at $37,311,509. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Oxford Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,569 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 804,937 shares and is now valued at $34,306,415. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Oxford Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.