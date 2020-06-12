Expensive Market, What To Buy? Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL), NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.10% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.45 while ending the day at $5.45. During the trading session, a total of 0.78 million shares were traded which represents a 28.82% incline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. GMBL had ended its last session trading at $6.33. GMBL 52-week low price stands at $2.91 while its 52-week high price is $9.75.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.42% to reach $3.37/share. It started the day trading at $3.165 and traded between $2.78 and $2.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEX’s 50-day SMA is 2.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.39. The stock has a high of $7.92 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.95%, as 4.48M GMBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.94% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 120.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NEX shares, increasing its portfolio by 48.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 5,902,874 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,076,239 shares of NEX, with a total valuation of $52,421,093. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,748,665 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares by 1.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,369,174 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 109,754 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. which are valued at $30,070,605. In the same vein, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… increased its NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 35,884 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,852,396 shares and is now valued at $28,571,948. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.