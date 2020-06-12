Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.14, with weekly volatility at 4.14% and ATR at 4.06. The ESTC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $39.01 and a $104.10 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.71 million, which was 55.2% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.58M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.79% on 06/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $78.00 before closing at $81.31. ESTC’s previous close was $79.10 while the outstanding shares total 80.74M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Elastic N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.48 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ESTC, the company has in raw cash 296.37 million on their books with 7.29 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 418506000 million total, with 260556000 million as their total liabilities.

ESTC were able to record -28.87 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -3.91 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -24.63 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Elastic N.V. recorded a total of 113.18 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 37.41% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 10.67%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 33.41 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 79.78 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 80.74M with the revenue now reading -0.55 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.52 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.53 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ESTC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ESTC attractive?

In related news, SVP of Engineering, Kluge Kevin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 82.21, for a total value of 822,145. As the sale deal closes, the CEO and Chairman, Banon Shay now sold 229,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,847,309. Also, CEO and Chairman, Banon Shay sold 170,792 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 09. The shares were price at an average price of 82.05 per share, with a total market value of 14,013,894. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO and Chairman, Banon Shay now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 881,767. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.50%.

10 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Elastic N.V.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ESTC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $92.92.