China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) moved down -1.53% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.74, with weekly volatility at 13.30% and ATR at 0.08. The CXDC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.63 and a $2.44 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.94 million, which was -555.19% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 143.74K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.99% on 06/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.92 before closing at $0.98. CXDC’s previous close was $0.92 while the outstanding shares total 19.96M. The firm has a beta of 1.28.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company China XD Plastics Company Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $60.82 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CXDC, the company has in raw cash 228.43 million on their books with 681.56 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1264863000 million total, with 1278954000 million as their total liabilities.

CXDC were able to record -344.04 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -138.56 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -189.93 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, China XD Plastics Company Limited recorded a total of 310.51 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -12.66% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -20.18%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 266.81 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 43.69 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 19.96M with the revenue now reading -0.96 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.31 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CXDC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CXDC attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Han Jie bought 554,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.05, for a total value of 1,137,037. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, XD Engineering Plastics Co Ltd now bought 554,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,137,037. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Zhang Dahe sold 93,660 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.05 per share, with a total market value of 191,909. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Technology Officer, Ma Junjie now holds 78,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 160,191. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.90%.