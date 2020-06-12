ATH Stock: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Is Still Worth a Bite

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) shares fell to a low of $29.87 before closing at $30.75. Intraday shares traded counted 0.85 million, which was 67.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.59M. ATH’s previous close was $29.87 while the outstanding shares total 194.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.39, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.58, and a growth ratio of 1.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.73, with weekly volatility at 5.97% and ATR at 2.29. The ATH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.37 and a $50.43 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.96% on 06/11/20.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company Athene Holding Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.80 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Athene Holding Ltd. recorded a total of -1.55 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 422.47% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 319.04%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -167.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -1.38 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 194.30M with the revenue now reading -6.63 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATH attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Kvalheim Grant bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 25.00, for a total value of 1,000,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman, CEO and CIO, Belardi James Richard now bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,000,000. Also, Executive VP and CFO, Klein Martin P bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 25.25 per share, with a total market value of 101,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, BEILINSON MARC A now holds 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,928. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

11 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Athene Holding Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $40.54.