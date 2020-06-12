Analysts Turn Mixed On PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN)

The shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on May 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PDS Biotechnology Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Noble Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Outperform the PDSB stock while also putting a $5.45 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.78% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.1201 while ending the day at $1.19. During the trading session, a total of 0.64 million shares were traded which represents a 18.98% incline from the average session volume which is 0.79 million shares. PDSB had ended its last session trading at $1.43. PDS Biotechnology Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.90 PDSB 52-week low price stands at $0.62 while its 52-week high price is $6.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PDS Biotechnology Corporation generated 21.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -92.31%. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has the potential to record -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on May 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.88% to reach $1.28/share. It started the day trading at $1.55 and traded between $1.245 and $1.26 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $17.19 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 514392.5 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.81%, as 523,703 PDSB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.39% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 395.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Monarch Alternative Capital LP sold more SPN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Monarch Alternative Capital LP selling -20,302 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,116,196 shares of SPN, with a total valuation of $1,098,337. Madison Avenue Partners LP meanwhile bought more SPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $962,775 worth of shares.

Similarly, Aristeia Capital LLC decreased its Superior Energy Services Inc. shares by 18.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 773,883 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -178,031 shares of Superior Energy Services Inc. which are valued at $761,501. In the same vein, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Superior Energy Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 59,150 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 492,470 shares and is now valued at $484,590. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Superior Energy Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.