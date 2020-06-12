Analysts Turn Mixed On Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO), Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

The shares of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Astronics Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2019, to Buy the ATRO stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on August 06, 2019. That day the Dougherty & Company set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Sell rating by SunTrust in its report released on June 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ATRO is Hold in its latest report on May 10, 2018. Canaccord Genuity thinks that ATRO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.15 while ending the day at $10.19. During the trading session, a total of 0.62 million shares were traded which represents a -32.4% decline from the average session volume which is 0.47 million shares. ATRO had ended its last session trading at $12.09. Astronics Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 ATRO 52-week low price stands at $6.99 while its 52-week high price is $44.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Astronics Corporation generated 188.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -216.67%. Astronics Corporation has the potential to record -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.3913 and traded between $0.31 and $0.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCR’s 50-day SMA is 0.2768 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8162. The stock has a high of $3.25 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.64%, as 7.55M ATRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.02% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.32%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HCR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -837 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,445,015 shares of HCR, with a total valuation of $868,144. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $764,585 worth of shares.

Similarly, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by 0.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 659,933 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,401 shares of Hi-Crush Inc. which are valued at $166,303. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 106,808 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 657,933 shares and is now valued at $165,799. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Hi-Crush Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.