Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY), RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

The shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Surgery Partners Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on November 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SGRY is Buy in its latest report on September 18, 2018. Stifel thinks that SGRY is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 28, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 183.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.23 while ending the day at $11.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a -15.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. SGRY had ended its last session trading at $14.71. Surgery Partners Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 11.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 SGRY 52-week low price stands at $4.00 while its 52-week high price is $19.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Surgery Partners Inc. generated 194.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.63%. Surgery Partners Inc. has the potential to record -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $2.46 and traded between $1.91 and $2.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RNET’s 50-day SMA is 1.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.42. The stock has a high of $11.34 for the year while the low is $0.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 599604.65 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.46%, as 536,886 SGRY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.04% of RigNet Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 549.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 120.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold more RNET shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC selling -23,448 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,804,951 shares of RNET, with a total valuation of $2,748,852. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more RNET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,651,826 worth of shares.

Similarly, G2 Investment Partners Management… increased its RigNet Inc. shares by 47.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,071,814 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 342,715 shares of RigNet Inc. which are valued at $1,050,378. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its RigNet Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,179 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 856,011 shares and is now valued at $838,891. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of RigNet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.