Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA), On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)

The shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2019. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. National Securities advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Buy the RETA stock while also putting a $130 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Leerink Partners Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2018. That day the Leerink Partners set price target on the stock to $139. The stock was given Outperform rating by Leerink Partners in its report released on September 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Citigroup was of a view that RETA is Buy in its latest report on July 25, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that RETA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $292.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 139.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.78.

The shares of the company added by 28.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $156.99 while ending the day at $167.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.55 million shares were traded which represents a -355.76% decline from the average session volume which is 0.34 million shares. RETA had ended its last session trading at $130.92. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 RETA 52-week low price stands at $70.00 while its 52-week high price is $257.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 624.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$5.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.45%. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) is now rated as Neutral. B. Riley FBR also rated ONDK as Downgrade on April 15, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that ONDK could surge by 33.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.29% to reach $1.54/share. It started the day trading at $1.06 and traded between $0.90 and $1.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONDK’s 50-day SMA is 1.0041 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.9584. The stock has a high of $4.71 for the year while the low is $0.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.27%, as 3.92M RETA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.52% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC sold more ONDK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling -13,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,659,644 shares of ONDK, with a total valuation of $4,233,414. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more ONDK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,521,425 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its On Deck Capital Inc. shares by 20.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,297,916 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,107,313 shares of On Deck Capital Inc. which are valued at $3,214,841. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its On Deck Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 110,247 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,248,460 shares and is now valued at $3,177,848. Following these latest developments, around 7.10% of On Deck Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.