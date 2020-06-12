Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO), Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)

The shares of ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ION Geophysical Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2018. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $35. Evercore ISI was of a view that IO is Outperform in its latest report on February 09, 2018. Cowen thinks that IO is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 0.40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $5.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.57% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.57 while ending the day at $2.58. During the trading session, a total of 0.65 million shares were traded which represents a 61.86% incline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. IO had ended its last session trading at $3.13. IO 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $10.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ION Geophysical Corporation generated 42.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 275.76%. ION Geophysical Corporation has the potential to record -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on November 21, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $3.23 and traded between $2.555 and $2.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEDU’s 50-day SMA is 3.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.20. The stock has a high of $5.36 for the year while the low is $0.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1161645.13 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.21%, as 961,726 IO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.04% of Tarena International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 336.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.83% over the past 90 days while it gained 210.38% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,682,919 shares of TEDU, with a total valuation of $5,875,593.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Tarena International Inc. shares by 16.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 875,399 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -174,300 shares of Tarena International Inc. which are valued at $1,917,124. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Tarena International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 144,803 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 385,959 shares and is now valued at $845,250. Following these latest developments, around 18.94% of Tarena International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.