Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI), Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

The shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gannett Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Noble Financial in its report released on November 02, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Argus was of a view that GCI is Buy in its latest report on November 05, 2015. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that GCI is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 192.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -29.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.71 while ending the day at $1.84. During the trading session, a total of 8.0 million shares were traded which represents a -40.1% decline from the average session volume which is 5.71 million shares. GCI had ended its last session trading at $2.61. Gannett Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GCI 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $11.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gannett Co. Inc. generated 199.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 120.0%. Gannett Co. Inc. has the potential to record -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. DNB Markets also rated GLNG as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that GLNG could surge by 53.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.08% to reach $15.95/share. It started the day trading at $8.08 and traded between $7.47 and $7.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLNG’s 50-day SMA is 6.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.94. The stock has a high of $18.99 for the year while the low is $4.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.78%, as 9.71M GCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.24% of Golar LNG Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.32%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Orbis Investment Management Ltd. bought more GLNG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Orbis Investment Management Ltd. purchasing 94,583 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,174,486 shares of GLNG, with a total valuation of $88,613,674.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Golar LNG Limited shares by 9.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,256,704 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 799,047 shares of Golar LNG Limited which are valued at $73,405,663. In the same vein, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its Golar LNG Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,520,661 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,582,224 shares and is now valued at $36,337,036. Following these latest developments, around 46.50% of Golar LNG Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.