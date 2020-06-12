Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO), VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $89.66. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.00 while ending the day at $12.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -1495.15% decline from the average session volume which is 78680.0 shares. DUO had ended its last session trading at $15.82. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 DUO 52-week low price stands at $5.66 while its 52-week high price is $129.04.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on June 27, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $0.53 and traded between $0.47 and $0.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VTGN’s 50-day SMA is 0.4382 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6876. The stock has a high of $1.49 for the year while the low is $0.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.28%, as 1.28M DUO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.92% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 736.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VTGN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -6,498 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,190,839 shares of VTGN, with a total valuation of $526,351. Geode Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more VTGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $111,232 worth of shares.

Similarly, KMS Financial Services, Inc. decreased its VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares by 6.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 162,714 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $71,920. Following these latest developments, around 10.27% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.