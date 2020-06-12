2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

The shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on June 08, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $277 price target. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Boeing Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on May 21, 2020, to Outperform the BA stock while also putting a $164 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on April 20, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $180. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on April 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 175. Argus was of a view that BA is Buy in its latest report on March 27, 2020. Goldman thinks that BA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 23, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 173.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $179.74. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.42% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $166.01 while ending the day at $170.00. During the trading session, a total of 101.85 million shares were traded which represents a -148.65% decline from the average session volume which is 40.96 million shares. BA had ended its last session trading at $203.41. BA 52-week low price stands at $89.00 while its 52-week high price is $391.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Boeing Company generated 15.04 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 271.76%. The Boeing Company has the potential to record -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.00% to reach $4.25/share. It started the day trading at $4.1684 and traded between $3.31 and $3.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HLX’s 50-day SMA is 2.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.41. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $0.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.32%, as 10.09M BA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.26% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.92, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 118.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HLX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -497,212 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,745,524 shares of HLX, with a total valuation of $66,344,961. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,187,493 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by 2.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,186,101 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -364,695 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. which are valued at $40,945,299. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 256,021 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,017,081 shares and is now valued at $40,377,392. Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.