2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR), Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

The shares of NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NN Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2019, to Overweight the NNBR stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on June 16, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Lake Street was of a view that NNBR is Buy in its latest report on December 21, 2016. Stifel thinks that NNBR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 229.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.36 while ending the day at $4.43. During the trading session, a total of 0.64 million shares were traded which represents a 28.33% incline from the average session volume which is 0.89 million shares. NNBR had ended its last session trading at $5.34. NN Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 10.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 NNBR 52-week low price stands at $1.35 while its 52-week high price is $10.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NN Inc. generated 79.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2400.0%. NN Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $53.693 and traded between $19.95 and $50.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WINS’s 50-day SMA is 10.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.15. The stock has a high of $64.35 for the year while the low is $5.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 971.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 144.49%, as 2,374 NNBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.01% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 231.48, while the P/B ratio is 3.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 612.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 406.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 350.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more WINS shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,900 shares of WINS, with a total valuation of $126,553. UBS Securities LLC meanwhile sold more WINS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,508 worth of shares.

Similarly, Société Générale Gestion SA decreased its Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 29 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. which are valued at $205. In the same vein, Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 23 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.