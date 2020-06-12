2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)

The shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $11 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NextGen Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on March 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Wells Fargo was of a view that NXGN is Underweight in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that NXGN is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.67 while ending the day at $9.72. During the trading session, a total of 0.5 million shares were traded which represents a 1.94% incline from the average session volume which is 0.51 million shares. NXGN had ended its last session trading at $11.55. NextGen Healthcare Inc. currently has a market cap of $624.02 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 84.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 14.09, with a beta of 0.99. NXGN 52-week low price stands at $5.10 while its 52-week high price is $20.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NextGen Healthcare Inc. generated 140.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.08%. NextGen Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) is now rated as Sector Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.55 and traded between $0.4689 and $0.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTE’s 50-day SMA is 0.3267 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9410. The stock has a high of $1.78 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.31%, as 16.91M NXGN shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.45% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Baytex Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.