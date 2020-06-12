2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS), Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

The shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Wunderlich in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2014. The Industrials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Wunderlich wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Globus Maritime Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wunderlich advised investors in its research note published on September 12, 2012, to Hold the GLBS stock while also putting a $3.50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Wunderlich Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2012. That day the Wunderlich set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Wunderlich in its report released on October 07, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $200.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.28% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.64 while ending the day at $0.66. During the trading session, a total of 0.81 million shares were traded which represents a 31.15% incline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. GLBS had ended its last session trading at $0.80. Globus Maritime Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 GLBS 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $3.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Globus Maritime Limited generated 2.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%.

It started the day trading at $2.59 and traded between $1.73 and $2.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JP’s 50-day SMA is 1.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.55. The stock has a high of $2.65 for the year while the low is $0.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 67815.71 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.29%, as 58,803 GLBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.55% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 61.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 70.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 92.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.40% over the last six months.

This move now sees The UBS AG (Investment Management) selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,323,505 shares of JP, with a total valuation of $3,522,915. UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) … meanwhile bought more JP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,506,211 worth of shares.

Similarly, A&G Fondos SGIIC SA decreased its Jupai Holdings Limited shares by 0.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 101,619 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -699 shares of Jupai Holdings Limited which are valued at $107,716. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Jupai Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 19,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 86,100 shares and is now valued at $91,266. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Jupai Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.