Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES)

The shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $18 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vipshop Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Nomura advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Buy the VIPS stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that VIPS is Equal-Weight in its latest report on February 04, 2020. CLSA thinks that VIPS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $143.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 195.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.15.

The shares of the company added by 4.70% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.46 while ending the day at $18.26. During the trading session, a total of 5.25 million shares were traded which represents a 26.26% incline from the average session volume which is 7.12 million shares. VIPS had ended its last session trading at $17.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has a market cap of $11.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.65, with a beta of 1.14. Vipshop Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 VIPS 52-week low price stands at $6.17 while its 52-week high price is $18.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vipshop Holdings Limited generated 819.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.67%. Vipshop Holdings Limited has the potential to record 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Cowen also rated GES as Downgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that GES could surge by 3.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.98% to reach $10.60/share. It started the day trading at $10.96 and traded between $9.71 and $10.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GES’s 50-day SMA is 8.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.65. The stock has a high of $23.58 for the year while the low is $3.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.44%, as 8.40M VIPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.81% of Guess’ Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.21, while the P/B ratio is 1.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -286,801 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,458,366 shares of GES, with a total valuation of $90,516,563. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,236,769 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Guess’ Inc. shares by 6.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,169,192 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -374,093 shares of Guess’ Inc. which are valued at $49,469,167. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Guess’ Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 32,150 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,446,750 shares and is now valued at $42,555,398. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Guess’ Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.