Two Stocks To Tuck Away: SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV), Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

The shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $9.60 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SilverCrest Metals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 189.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.04.

The shares of the company added by 5.60% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.82 while ending the day at $9.43. During the trading session, a total of 0.96 million shares were traded which represents a 26.07% incline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. SILV had ended its last session trading at $8.93. SILV 52-week low price stands at $3.26 while its 52-week high price is $9.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SilverCrest Metals Inc. generated 85.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on June 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.46% to reach $13.33/share. It started the day trading at $21.40 and traded between $17.94 and $19.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAVE’s 50-day SMA is 13.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.00. The stock has a high of $55.21 for the year while the low is $7.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.00%, as 22.31M SILV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.14% of Spirit Airlines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SAVE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 157,948 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,417,564 shares of SAVE, with a total valuation of $121,957,454. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SAVE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,355,436 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Spirit Airlines Inc. shares by 4.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,507,192 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 203,904 shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. which are valued at $58,368,136. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Spirit Airlines Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 117,817 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,353,002 shares and is now valued at $56,371,376. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.