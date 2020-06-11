Two Stocks To Tuck Away: RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG), Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

The shares of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on June 01, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $315 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RingCentral Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Buy the RNG stock while also putting a $265 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on April 08, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $240. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on February 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 230. Wells Fargo was of a view that RNG is Overweight in its latest report on January 28, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that RNG is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 149.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.91.

The shares of the company added by 6.40% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $261.75 while ending the day at $274.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a 20.27% incline from the average session volume which is 1.47 million shares. RNG had ended its last session trading at $258.43. RingCentral Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 RNG 52-week low price stands at $110.34 while its 52-week high price is $292.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The RingCentral Inc. generated 762.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.0%. RingCentral Inc. has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. JP Morgan also rated FLY as Upgrade on October 21, 2019, with its price target of $27.50 suggesting that FLY could surge by 36.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.90% to reach $14.33/share. It started the day trading at $10.50 and traded between $9.00 and $9.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLY’s 50-day SMA is 6.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.33. The stock has a high of $23.21 for the year while the low is $3.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 161872.18 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.17%, as 161,597 RNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.61% of Fly Leasing Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.29, while the P/B ratio is 0.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 499.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. bought more FLY shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. purchasing 528,541 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,596,946 shares of FLY, with a total valuation of $21,502,713. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more FLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,156,955 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Fly Leasing Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.