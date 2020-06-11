Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV), Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ)

The shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on July 25, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.15 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gold Standard Ventures Corp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on June 16, 2015. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $1.10. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on October 03, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 169.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.86.

The shares of the company added by 4.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.67 while ending the day at $0.73. During the trading session, a total of 0.9 million shares were traded which represents a 34.67% incline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. GSV had ended its last session trading at $0.70. GSV 52-week low price stands at $0.27 while its 52-week high price is $1.12.

The Gold Standard Ventures Corp generated 3.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $3.85 and traded between $2.50 and $2.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTZ’s 50-day SMA is 3.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.53. The stock has a high of $20.85 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 66.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.72%, as 50.49M GSV shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 50.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 208.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.43% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,342,109 shares of HTZ, with a total valuation of $55,342,109. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more HTZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,936,344 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares by 1.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,480,043 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -177,540 shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. which are valued at $9,480,043. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 62,955 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,984,636 shares and is now valued at $8,984,636. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.