Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS), Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8640.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.93.

The shares of the company added by 13.60% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.41 while ending the day at $4.51. During the trading session, a total of 109.74 million shares were traded which represents a -244.34% decline from the average session volume which is 31.87 million shares. GNUS had ended its last session trading at $3.97. Genius Brands International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 GNUS 52-week low price stands at $0.05 while its 52-week high price is $11.73.

The Genius Brands International Inc. generated 2.76 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Wedbush also rated NMRK as Downgrade on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $12.35 suggesting that NMRK could surge by 20.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.02% to reach $7.10/share. It started the day trading at $6.22 and traded between $5.61 and $5.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NMRK’s 50-day SMA is 4.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.91. The stock has a high of $13.85 for the year while the low is $2.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -38.03%, as 1.34M GNUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.45% of Newmark Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.26, while the P/B ratio is 1.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NMRK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 111,273 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,954,488 shares of NMRK, with a total valuation of $93,306,574. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NMRK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,216,323 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its Newmark Group Inc. shares by 45.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,962,077 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,151,560 shares of Newmark Group Inc. which are valued at $21,088,827. In the same vein, EJF Capital LLC decreased its Newmark Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 536,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,088,781 shares and is now valued at $13,127,319. Following these latest developments, around 4.75% of Newmark Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.