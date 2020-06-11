Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC)

The shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Meridian Bioscience Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2019, to Neutral the VIVO stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Hold rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on January 26, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. CL King was of a view that VIVO is Neutral in its latest report on March 28, 2017. Canaccord Genuity thinks that VIVO is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 28, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 212.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.57.

The shares of the company added by 6.76% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.14 while ending the day at $17.21. During the trading session, a total of 0.62 million shares were traded which represents a 30.36% incline from the average session volume which is 0.9 million shares. VIVO had ended its last session trading at $16.12. Meridian Bioscience Inc. currently has a market cap of $737.1 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 34.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.03, with a beta of 0.87. Meridian Bioscience Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 VIVO 52-week low price stands at $5.51 while its 52-week high price is $18.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Meridian Bioscience Inc. generated 49.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.43%. Meridian Bioscience Inc. has the potential to record 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.50. It started the day trading at $1.05 and traded between $0.86 and $0.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNC’s 50-day SMA is 0.5727 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8237. The stock has a high of $3.42 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.94%, as 25.24M VIVO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 34.73% of GNC Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Charles Schwab Investment Managem… bought more GNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Charles Schwab Investment Managem… purchasing 629,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,389,176 shares of GNC, with a total valuation of $4,817,439. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,222,847 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its GNC Holdings Inc. shares by 21.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,535,771 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,497,949 shares of GNC Holdings Inc. which are valued at $4,173,971. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GNC Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,515 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,810,808 shares and is now valued at $2,873,349. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of GNC Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.