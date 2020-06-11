Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU), Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

The shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veru Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2019, to Outperform the VERU stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on July 03, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.36.

The shares of the company added by 6.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.3327 while ending the day at $3.57. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a -58.14% decline from the average session volume which is 0.37 million shares. VERU had ended its last session trading at $3.34. Veru Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 VERU 52-week low price stands at $1.67 while its 52-week high price is $4.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Veru Inc. generated 2.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -300.0%. Veru Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $3.00 and traded between $2.50 and $2.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DS’s 50-day SMA is 1.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.12. The stock has a high of $5.31 for the year while the low is $0.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.46%, as 2.95M VERU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.80% of Drive Shack Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 77.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more DS shares, increasing its portfolio by 48.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,870,017 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,738,168 shares of DS, with a total valuation of $10,213,939. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more DS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,739,742 worth of shares.

Similarly, American Assets Capital Advisers … increased its Drive Shack Inc. shares by 21.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,793,431 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 845,803 shares of Drive Shack Inc. which are valued at $8,532,307. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Drive Shack Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 119,986 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,659,719 shares and is now valued at $6,514,300. Following these latest developments, around 8.20% of Drive Shack Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.