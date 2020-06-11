Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG), Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

The shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Majestic Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on April 25, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. National Bank Financial was of a view that AG is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 26, 2018. BMO Capital Markets thinks that AG is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.68.

The shares of the company added by 6.14% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.51 while ending the day at $10.37. During the trading session, a total of 6.98 million shares were traded which represents a -17.05% decline from the average session volume which is 5.96 million shares. AG had ended its last session trading at $9.77. AG 52-week low price stands at $4.17 while its 52-week high price is $12.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The First Majestic Silver Corp. generated 145.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. First Majestic Silver Corp. has the potential to record 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on June 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. BofA/Merrill also rated SIG as Downgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that SIG could down by -58.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.28% to reach $7.75/share. It started the day trading at $14.28 and traded between $12.13 and $12.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIG’s 50-day SMA is 9.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.24. The stock has a high of $31.44 for the year while the low is $5.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.47%, as 18.02M AG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 37.25% of Signet Jewelers Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.91, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Select Equity Group LP bought more SIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 135.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Select Equity Group LP purchasing 4,626,667 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,030,589 shares of SIG, with a total valuation of $84,722,714. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,555,785 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Signet Jewelers Limited shares by 2.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,685,199 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -121,614 shares of Signet Jewelers Limited which are valued at $59,978,849. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Signet Jewelers Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 266,095 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,271,084 shares and is now valued at $34,509,936. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Signet Jewelers Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.