Mixed Analyst Attention: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

The shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on June 02, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $225 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wayfair Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on May 15, 2020, to Sell the W stock while also putting a $130 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Loop Capital in its report released on May 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 165. Loop Capital was of a view that W is Hold in its latest report on May 05, 2020. Stifel thinks that W is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $169.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 740.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.76.

The shares of the company added by 5.77% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $173.16 while ending the day at $182.38. During the trading session, a total of 2.25 million shares were traded which represents a 51.98% incline from the average session volume which is 4.68 million shares. W had ended its last session trading at $172.43. W 52-week low price stands at $21.70 while its 52-week high price is $197.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wayfair Inc. generated 624.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$3.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.89%. Wayfair Inc. has the potential to record -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $1.45 and traded between $1.15 and $1.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EYES’s 50-day SMA is 1.2130 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.5862. The stock has a high of $8.96 for the year while the low is $0.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 733254.3 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.42%, as 708,177 W shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.56% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 786.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.88% over the last six months.

Altium Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more EYES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,103,200 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.